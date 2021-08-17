AMC is ramping up its 2022 slate. The cable network announced during the Television Critics Association 2021 summer press tour that it has kickstarted writers ’ rooms for three potential new series. After giving the green light to Interview With A Vampire, scheduled to release next year, AMC is poised to become the home of the Anne Rice Universe by adapting her Gothic horror trilogy novels Lives Of The Mayfair Witches.



Advertisement

The potential new show centers on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Last year, AMC Network acquired the rights to Rice’s work, encompassing 18 titles. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson will develop Rice’s collection, while Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford are both writers and executive producers of Lives Of The Mayfair Witches.

As part of its “scripts-to-series” program, AMC has opened up writers ’ rooms for two more shows. Created by Physical’s Rachel Caris Love, Invitation To A Bonfire is based on Adrienne Celt’s 2018 book of the same name. The hour-long psychological thriller is set in 1930s New Jersey at an all-girls boarding school. It follows Russian groundskeeper Zoya, who becomes obsessed with the school’s new faculty member and embroils herself in a love triangle with his wife.

The third show is a genre-fluid comedy created by playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm titled Demascus. It’s about a 33-year-old Black man called, yes, Demascus, who is on a mission of self-discovery in the field of digital psychiatry. It’s a reality-bending premise exploring the gulf between Black male perspectives and solving Demascus’ identity crisis. No word yet on when these writers ’ rooms will turn into full-fledged TV series, but let your dream casting for each begin anyway.