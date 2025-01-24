Dune: Part Two to (briefly) return to theaters ahead of Oscars AMC is offering a marathon screening of nearly all the Best Picture nominees.

Josh Brolin may still be disappointed on Denis Villeneuve’s behalf, but Dune: Part Two did snag a nomination for Best Picture yesterday. Though it faces some steep competition from apparent runaway train Emilia Pérez and Cannes favorites Anora and The Substance, fans will have the opportunity to make that assessment for themselves (if they haven’t already) when AMC offers a marathon of the best picture nominees next month.

AMC has unveiled two different ways to check out (almost) all of the films nominated for the top brass. There are two options: a two-day marathon on February 22 and March 1, and a single, 24-hour marathon of nine of the ten films. Which one is missing, you may ask? That would be Emilia Pérez, presumably because it’s the one Netflix movie of the bunch.

Regardless, the first day of the marathon contains five movies: I’m Still Here, Conclave, Nickel Boys, Anora and The Substance. If you return for the second day on March 1, you’ll have the opportunity to see Wicked, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, and Dune: Part Two. The 24-hour marathon on March 1 starts with The Brutalist at noon and wraps up with a screening of Wicked at 10:10 the next morning. If you want to see Dune: Part Two at 4:50 in the morning, that’s a thing you’re allowed to do! But only if you live in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, or San Francisco. Everyone else will have to settle for the two-day marathon. You can check out all of the details here.