Letterboxd users really loved Dune: Part Two (and some other films) this year Letterboxd just released its annual year in review, which saw a lot of love for the Lisan al Gaib.

To the endless frustration of this writer, Dune: Part Two‘s Oscar chances seem as D.O.A. as the trees on Arrakis. The film didn’t win a single Golden Globe, and Denis Villeneuve was just shut out of the DGA Award nominations entirely. At least it’s getting some deserved shine over at Letterboxd. The movie-logging app, which now boasts some 17 million users, released its annual Year In Review roundup today; of those 17 million, a plurality were clamoring to follow Paul Atreides straight to paradise.

Dune: Part Two was officially the app’s highest rated film, most popular film, highest rated action/adventure, highest rated science fiction, highest rated North American film, and most obsessively rewatched film. (Although the dude who watched it like 50 times in IMAX might have been creating a bit of a Spiders Georg situation on that last one.) The Timothée Chalamet-led epic is currently sitting at an average of 4.4 stars across nearly 2.4 million logs. “I’m gonna sleep well tonight,” Villeneuve said in a statement in response. At least he has something to post on his fridge from this season.

Dune: Part Two wasn’t the only film to stir the masses this year. Hundreds Of Beavers captured the comedy category (and 8th spot on the highest rated overall list), while Challengers took sports, I’m Still Here took drama, and the rest of this year’s horror releases succumbed to Nosferatu‘s darkness. Taking silver and bronze in the highest-rated list are I’m Still Here and Thai feature How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (which also landed highest rated directorial debut).

This doesn’t really clear up anything about this year’s wildly open-ended Oscar race, but it’s still fun to dive into the opinions of a more egalitarian voting body. You can check out all the winners here and an accompanying write-up from Letterboxd here.