The Academy may drive Josh Brolin out of the business over Best Director nominations "This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay."

Late last year, Josh Brolin declared that if Denis Villeneuve wasn’t nominated for Best Director for Dune: Part Two, he would “quit acting.” The sequel “was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open,” he gushed to Variety. “It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him.” So, about that….

Brolin now finds himself in the awkward position of having his bluff called. In an Instagram Story, the actor congratulated Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser and production designer Patrice Vermett for their nods, in addition to the recognition for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Picture. “Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated,” Brolin added. “This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay. [Editor] Joe Walker, Denis Villeneuve, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. I think it was even better than the first one. But the people who have gotten accolades sure deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congratulations everyone.”

Brolin has been effusive, to say the least, about his experience on Dune and its cast and crew. And he’s been bullish in his support of Villeneuve; in fact, this isn’t even the first Instagram Story screed he’s issued on the filmmaker’s behalf. In 2022, he bemoaned the “unbelievable, almost numbing, flummoxing I feel” over Villeneuve being snubbed for Best Director for the first Dune. “It’s just one of those things where you go, ‘Huh? What?!'” Brolin exclaimed. “I don’t know how you get 10 nominations and then the guy who has done the impossible with that book doesn’t get nominated. It makes you realize that it’s all amazing and then it’s all fucking totally dumb. So congratulations for the amazing accomplishments that these incredibly talented people have been acknowledged for, because it’s all really, really dumb.” Challengers fans would probably agree with that sentiment, but don’t let it drive you out of the industry, man!