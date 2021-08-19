Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, August 19. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu, 12:01 a.m.): This latest FX (on Hulu) anthology series ends the season the way it began. As the synopsis for the finale reads, “A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.” Where have we seen that before? (Also, people have the worst ideas of fun. That would be an instant divorce for me.) In lieu of a trailer, here’s a look at what’s definitely not going to happen this week:

But FX has already renewed American Horror Stories for a second season, along with giving Ryan Murphy an opportunity to keep telling American Stories about Love and Sports.



Regular coverage

Brooklyn Nine Nine (NBC, 8 p.m.) Vikram Murthi takes over for LaToya Ferguson.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): Our recaps of this season of All Stars will be posted at 9:15 p.m.

G/O Media may get a commission The Child Crop Top Buy for $30 at Disney Store Use the promo code FREESHIP

Wild cards

Five Bedrooms (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): The story of five singles who buy a house together—also known as the dream you had when you first made friends at age 10—is back for a second season.

Bridesmaids (Peacock): Bridesmaids is also now streaming on Peacock. Remember 10 years ago when this movie apparently answered the question, “Can women be funny?” Sometimes it’s good to live in the future.

Beyond The Visible: Hilma Af Klint (Criterion Channel): The main reason to watch this documentary is not just to break down all your ideas of postmodernism and abstraction, your visual understanding of space and time, and how white men weren’t necessarily the first people to come up with creative movements. No, the real appeal is marinating in the beauty of all of Hilma af Klint’s works. The gloriousness of her series The Swan and The Ten Largest might take your breath away, especially while set to Damien Scholl’s score. The documentary is based on this exhibit at the Guggenheim. For more on the artist, this article is a great primer.