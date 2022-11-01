Disenchanted, the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, finds Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) married and moving out of New York City. With Robert’s teen daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) grumblingly in tow, Giselle and Robert move to Monroeville, an idyllic corner of suburbia, ready for their fairy tale ending to last the rest of their lives.



Official Trailer | Disenchanted | Disney+

At first, their turreted manor and a wishing well in the backyard are more than enough to make a home for Giselle. But soon, change starts to weigh on all the Philips — Morgan struggles at her new school, and Giselle clashes with a group of snooty neighbors led by Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph). Robert, on the other hand, is faced with the grim monotony of commuter life— not exactly as thrilling as a penthouse.

With all the, well, disenchantment in the air, it’s only a matter of time before the ever-wide-eyed Giselle makes a magical wish she’ll come to regret. Gifted an Andala sian wishing wand by her former betrothed (James Mardsen) during a visit, Giselle wishes for a “fairy tale life” late one night. When she wakes up, her wish has been granted— and then some.

Some of the change is fun— Giselle is back in peak form with hair as high as heaven and a gown fit for Cinderella, twirling all over town. But the downsides of merging a fairy tale with reality, well-traversed in Enchanted, are no different a decade on. Despite her longing for a return to the confines of Andalasia, the once-sheltered Giselle now has a whole other life to lose— and decisions to make about her own identity.

Advertisement

Disenchanted arrives on Disney+ on November 24, 2022.