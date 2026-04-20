Amy Winehouse’s father loses claim over sale of the late singer’s possessions

Today, Amy Winehouse’s father Mitch lost a High Court claim levied against two of his daughter’s close friends over the sale of her items at auction. In the claim, Mr. Winehouse alleged that his daughter’s stylist, Naomi Parry, and her friend, Catriona Gourlay, had sold dozens of Amy’s items without his knowledge at U.S. auctions in 2021 and 2023. Mr. Winehouse’s lawyers alleged the women had “deliberately concealed” the sales from him.

However, Deputy High Court judge Sarah Clarke KC ruled against Mr. Winehouse’s claim, stating that while Winehouse was “understandably sensitive about anyone who he perceives as exploiting Amy’s memory,” he was also “equally sensitive about ensuring that the family continue to benefit financially.” Clarke further noted that Mr. Winehouse liked “to dominate people and situations” and was an “unreliable witness” who had brought forth the claim “without bothering to check until shortly before trial” that the items involved in the sale rightfully belonged to him.

As it turns out, they did not. Parry and Gourlay successfully argued that Amy “routinely” gave clothing to close friends that she did not want to be seen wearing publicly more than once. In her decision, the judge described how Winehouse had “more items than she could ever wear, use, or store” and cited her “extraordinary generosity” in regard to her possessions.

After the decision was handed down, Parry made a statement on Instagram, writing: “Today, the High Court has cleared my name, unequivocally and in full, after years of deeply damaging and unfounded allegations brought by Mitch Winehouse. I stood beside Amy as a friend, a creative partner, and her costume designer. What we shared was built on trust, loyalty, and a genuine love of the work. To see the relationship misrepresented so publicly has been both painful and profoundly unjust.”

Mr. Winehouse, who has yet to issue a statement of his own, had a famously complicated relationship with his daughter before her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011. He has refuted claims, including ones famously made against him in the 2015 documentary Amy, that he kept Amy out of rehab in order to maintain her work schedule and reap profits from her celebrity.