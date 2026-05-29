CBS says it's making $55 million by dumping Colbert for Byron Allen
The network has now officially confirmed the long-rumored $40 million it was supposedly losing every year on Colbert's show.Stephen Colbert, Photo: CBS
Since the beginning, CBS has been adamant that its decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s Late Show had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with money—and not just the cash it tossed to the Trump administration, in a move Colbert denounced days before his cancellation was announced, to smooth over Paramount’s then-upcoming acquisition by David Ellison’s Skydance. It’s a position of stated pure economic self-interest that’s now continued past the lifespan of Late Show itself, as the network issued a statement tonight saying that it’s essentially made itself a sweet $55 million by dumping Colbert’s show.
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