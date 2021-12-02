Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch are Christmas movie connoisseurs. After a lifetime of Lifetime and Hallmark holiday films, the former Saturday Night Live stars have taken the well-trod tropes of the genre and “re-gifted” them to the world as A Clüsterfünke Christmas, a brand-new parody they co-wrote for Comedy Central.

Advertisement

A loving ode to the yuletide season, A Clüsterfünke Christmas gleefully ushers in many of the well-known beats of the made-for-TV milieu. There’s the Type-A working stiff (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Vella Lovell) who has no room in their schedule for the holiday spirit, the hunky small-town man (30 Rock’s Cheyenne Jackson) who lives and breathes Christmas, and the convoluted plot that just might bring these two polar opposites together, which revolves around the titular Clüsterfünke Inn, run by two spinster sisters (Gasteyer and Dratch) high on their own peppermint supply.

Ahead of the film’s December 4 premiere, we brought Gasteyer and Dratch together for a special “Holiday Edition” of Stock Photo Cinema, a game in which we challenge some of our favorite stars to come up with the stories behind the weirdest stock photos on the internet. This time around, the duo brought a little holiday magic (and quite a few holiday movie tropes) to a series of festive—but no less strange—images. You can watch the video below:

Or, if you’d prefer to read some riffs, you can check out a select passage from Gasteyer and Dratch’s run of Stock Photo Cinema below. Here’s one of the images they were tasked with:



Ana Gasteyer: Yeah, so this is like The Borrowers, or like a Honey I Shrunk The Kids kind of thing.

Rachel Dratch: Oh, that’s good! Oh my god, you’re so good at this.

AG: He fell—something happened where he drank the wrong eggnog, and he fell down a Christmas stocking. And now he lives inside a magical Christmas world. And, until he figures out the spirit of Christmas, he won’t be set free.

Advertisement

RD: [Laughs.] Wow! I was going to say it’s a guy, like, living in someone’s basement who used all this green light because he likes it like that. And he has—

AG: It’s kind of dark!

RD: He has a lot of posters from Spencer’s, which are on the other wall you can’t see.

Advertisement

AG: Yeah, he has a blacklight so he can see if there’s blood on the ornaments.

RD: Well, that’s just his large exercise ball, but he doesn’t want to use it.

AG: It’s a creepy Christmas Dexter.

RD: Because his mom is living upstairs, and his mom is trying to make him exercise, and he’s like, “No, I’m not. No. Get this back up the stairs. No, I’m not celebrating Christmas.”

Advertisement

AG: Back to the Dexter theme.

RD: But I liked Ana’s a lot better.

AG: Mine was a little more hopeful.

RD: I’ve got to get out of reality to be able to do these.

The A.V. Club: Rachel, I will say, I also sensed some darkness in this too. And I think it’s because everything it’s just wrapped in a way that is kind of unsettling.

Advertisement

AG: Well, it’s a murder scene. I mean, there’s no question about it!

A Clüsterfünke Christmas premieres on Comedy Central on December 4. Head here for a full guide to all of this season’s holiday movies.