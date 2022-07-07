Grab the nearest photo of renowned ufologist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, because we’re talking about aliens. Or, rather, ancient aliens, like from the History show Ancient Aliens. You know, the kind that supposedly came to Earth many years ago and created all of the seemingly hard-to-believe-someone-could-make-this stuff on our planet—or at least stuff that specifically predates the arrival of white people (funny how it works out like that).

Legendary is producing some kind of movie based on the History show, and The Hollywood Reporter says it comes from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, and it will be written by Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Craig Titley (who also worked on Percy Jackson And The Olympians and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, both of which are arguably about ancient aliens).

THR says the plot of the movie—which, again, is based on the show—will be about two people on a “globe-spanning adventure featuring ancient sites and artifacts and will involve theories and questions raised by the docuseries.” Again: A lot of those theories are that non-white, non-Christian people couldn’t possibly have built pyramids or various other ancient landmarks without help from aliens, which is pretty dang racist. With the breathing room of a feature film and the added layer of explicit fictionalization, this movie could probably get around that better than the TV show ever could.

Maybe the two people traveling around the world, learning about ancient aliens and the theories and questions raised by the docuseries, can take a beat and say “we know that non-white people and non-Christians actually made this incredible thing, we’re just entertaining the possibility that aliens came to Earth to admire it at some point,” and then when they eventually find the ancient aliens they’ll confirm that they do exist but they did not build anything.