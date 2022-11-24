



Cassian Andor’s end had already been told in the powerful yet heartbreaking finale of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and as the first season of Andor comes to a rousing conclusion, the origins of Cassian’s conversion from self-serving lone wolf to self-sacrificing Rebel spy have been revealed. But we also know there’s another chapter, in the form of Andor’s forthcoming season two, to be unveiled which will bridge the gap in this detailed, nuanced boots-on-the-ground view of the developments that led up to the original Star Wars saga.

Since this gritty show is not especially given to Jedi-like prophetic visions, The A.V. Club instead will make some considered speculation on just what may lie ahead on the hyperspaceway for Andor in the next season, which is expected to tie the remaining two years of Cassian’s personal rebellion to his fateful mission to steal the plans for the Death Star for the Rebel Alliance. It’s a potentially dark road, but at least we know for sure that K-2SO’s gonna pop up along the way to add some much-welcome sass, and maybe a metallic backhand or two.