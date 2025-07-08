Jon Stewart walks through the "general Washington bullshittery" in big, beautiful episode Not to mention Comedy Central parent company Paramount's "shameful settlement"... Whoops! Technical difficulties.

Thank goodness someone like Jon Stewart exists to record the metric fuckton of “general Washington bullshittery,” to borrow his painfully on-the-nose phrasing, that we have flying at us every day. And oh boy, did this week throw a lot of it.

The major headline, of course, is Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” (or, “The Act” in Chuck Schumer’s “feckless” name-changing rebuke). Stewart went long on the bill, which he deemed a “legislative coup” and “the most fucked up performance review our country could ever deliver.” But if you think the commentator is unfairly biased against a political party that thinks it’s “fiscally irresponsible to build a stronger floor for everyone to stand on if it may, in any way, lower the already astronomical ceiling height experienced by the rare few,” don’t worry—he had some praise for them as well. “You somehow managed to severely cut the safety net and expand the deficit,” he said. “That’s impressive!”