Andrew Cuomo vies for re-election, communes with dark spirits in new interactive game

The return of disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo is only one reason why New York City’s mayoral primary made national news this year. Since losing the mayoral primary last month to Zohran Mamdani, people across the country have been watching Cuomo attempt to rekindle his campaign by disregarding traffic laws and rebranding himself as a friend of the people to little success. Alas, Cuomo says he’s staying in the race as an independent, which gave writer and comedian merritt k the inspiration for the Cuomo And The Quest For Gracie Mansion video game.

“You are Andrew Cuomo, disgraced former governor of New York State,” the game’s description reads. “Can you beat Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race? Probably not. But try anyway! Six endings to discover and lots of Real Cuomo Facts to learn.”

The game puts you in the head of a vengeful Cuomo as he spirals in the months leading to Election Day. Quest For Gracie is a choose-your-own-adventure visual novel that allows players to decide between connecting with New Yorkers or offering a sacrifice to the dark spirits seeking to regain control of the Big Apple. But that’s a future the game’s creator, merritt k, is hoping to avoid.

“I lived in New York City during the second half of Andrew Cuomo’s term as governor of New York State. During that time, I saw firsthand how his policies and behavior hurt average New Yorkers,” creator merritt k said in a statement. “I wanted to satirize his desperate, flailing efforts to take down the incredibly popular, galvanizing politician that is Zohran Mamdani, but also highlight some of his many past terrible acts, any one of which should in my mind disqualify him from becoming mayor.”

Begin your quest for Gracie at itch.io.