Iron Fist makes Marvel TV comeback in Eyes of Wakanda trailer
Another character from Marvel's Netflix era returns in the trailer for Disney+'s animated Black Panther spin-off, Eyes Of Wakanda.Screenshot: YouTube
Slowly but surely, Marvel is reclaiming its Defenders, the characters that once made up its street-level, post-Avengers Netflix universe. After resurrecting Daredevil for Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel machine is willing Jessica Jones back into existence, too, presumably with a well-stocked liquor cabinet. In the trailer for Disney+’s four-part animated miniseries, Eyes Of Wakanda, another Defender makes their MCU debut.