Iron Fist makes Marvel TV comeback in Eyes of Wakanda trailer

Slowly but surely, Marvel is reclaiming its Defenders, the characters that once made up its street-level, post-Avengers Netflix universe. After resurrecting Daredevil for Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel machine is willing Jessica Jones back into existence, too, presumably with a well-stocked liquor cabinet. In the trailer for Disney+’s four-part animated miniseries, Eyes Of Wakanda, another Defender makes their MCU debut.

Iron Fist returns in the trailer for Eyes Of Wakanda, Marvel’s latest Black Panther spin-off. However, this time, the character won’t be played by Finn Jones, who starred in the Netflix series. Seeing as the show takes place thousands of years in the past (the first episode is set in 1260 B.C.), it won’t even be Danny Rand. Described as a “spy story” by director Todd Harris, who helmed all four episodes, Eyes Of Wakanda will feature a new Iron Fist (voiced by Jona Xiao), whose identity cannot be discerned from the millisecond they appear on screen. Perhaps, one day, the nostalgia cycle will circle back around to Jones’ Danny Rand, but that is not this day.

The show follows the Wakandan secret police, the Hatut Zeraze, as they travel the globe in search of stolen Vibranuium artifacts held by Wakanda’s enemies. All four episodes of Eyes Of Wakanda land on Disney+ on August 1.