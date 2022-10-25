Andy Cohen has offered an apology to Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais following backlash from fans over his behavior during the recent RHOBH reunion.

“I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for, even worse, not returning to the serious conversation that was at hand,” Cohen said on Radio Andy this week.

The issue arose when Cohen skimmed over the discussion concerning fellow RHOBH star Lisa Rinna throwing Beauvais’ book, Love Me As I Am, in the trash. Fans came to Beauvais’ defense when Cohen diverted away from the hurtful topic, instead jokingly pressing Rinna on her recycling habits.

Advertisement

“I have deep admiration for Garcelle,” Cohen continued. “She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday. I should’ve been more in tune with her feelings. So I just wanted to say that, because I’ve been logging in. I get it.”

Now, why did Rinna throw Beauvais’ book in the trash? Because Rinna received an advance copy of Love Me As I Am, where Beauvais makes mention of her daughter’s eating disorder. In order to make peace with Rinna, Beauvais removed any mention of her daughter in subsequent additions.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent noise cancelling, high-fidelity audio thanks to TriPort acoustic architecture, multiple sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

All of this would have been a private occurrence, if not for Erika Jayne posting Rinna’s image of Beauvais’ book in her trash on Instagram as retaliation for the RHOBH star using the line, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own,” in promoting the book on her own Instagram . Now, how did Jayne get her hands on Rinna’s photo? Via a group chat which excluded Beauvais.

After skating right by this tiff, fans felt as though Rinna and Jayne got off scot-free. With one more part in the reunion to go, maybe the two will get their opportunity to apologize to Beauvais.

Advertisement

Part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs on Wednesday, October 26 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.