It sounds like Anne Hathaway will be promoting her next sequel soon enough

The promotion for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been extensive and, we would imagine, fairly exhausting for its participants. Last night, the movie premiered in New York, with its red carpet streamed on Disney+. Stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt had already gone to Mexico, South Korea, China, and Japan before that, and will still hit, at least, the United Kingdom before the movie opens on May 1. And once that happens, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be too long before Hathaway is back on set to make a different sequel to a movie that premiered about two decades ago.

Yesterday, Hathaway confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that “the intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next,” referring to the followup to 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Hathaway maintains that the “is not greenlit or confirmed yet,” though it did go into development in 2024 with director Adele Lim attached. It’s hard to imagine that greenlight would be terribly hard to come by if Hathaway is back, but she doesn’t want production to start until she has a script she’s thrilled with. “If I learned anything from [Devil Wears Prada 2], it’s that expectations are very, very high, and if you’re going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park,” she says. That being said, “we’re constantly working on it.” “[Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space,” she explains, and “it became impossible to focus on both at the same time.”

It’s unclear when she will have time to focus on that. Her 2026 to-do list still includes The Odyssey, which would probably also have a fairly extended press tour and promotion cycle, and the Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity, which is scheduled to open in November. We would guess she’ll also need a break at some point, but after all of that, she can focus on The Princess Diaries 3.