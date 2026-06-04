Fox cutting whole season of reality dating show into 101 chunks to feed to the microdrama people
Viewers of Farmer Wants A Wife who hate Hulu and love being interrupted every 120 seconds while watching a show are in for a real treat.Okay, imagine this, but scrunched into a much smaller frame and with instructions to swipe every 2 minutes. (Screenshot: YouTube)
America’s ongoing war with its own attention spans continued apace today, as Fox announced (per Variety) that it was taking the recently aired third-season of its reality series Farmer Wants A Wife—the dating show about farmers, and the wives they want—and chopping it into 101 2-minute episodes that will then be fed into My Drama, one of several apps that cater to fans of what’s been referred to as vertical or microdramas. There, the series will live alongside such major hits as Alpha King’s Hated Princess, The Alpha’s Cursed Luna, and, of course, My Blind Husband Is A Billionaire, all apparently popular picks on the service, which charges its users $50 per month (after introductory offers) to watch various flavors of “title culled from the cheap parts of the Kindle Store” romantic dramas in this chopped-and-screwed presentation. (Alternatively, you can interact with the grotesque microtransaction scheme the services uses for its app, where you buy
Horny Robux coins that can be spent to unlock individual clips of shows, divorcing users from a sense of how much they’re actually spending to watch.)