It's influencer vs. influencer in new Apple Cider Vinegar trailer Apple Cider Vinegar is set at the rise of the wellness industry.

Netflix loves their scammer shows, and what’s better than one scammer? That’s right—a whole industry. Apple Cider Vinegar specifically follows two wellness influencers who go head to head after one proves herself to be especially amoral, even by the standards of the grift she helped create.

Lying about homeopathic remedies is one thing, but stealing a competitor’s life story and faking three different forms of cancer is another—especially when you manage to convince people who actually do have life threatening illnesses that they can be saved by something as common as apple cider vinegar. It’s all the same to Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), as long as people are buying her cookbook and downloading her app.

It’s a little more of a problem for her rival, Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who actually does have cancer and provided both the life story and platform—to prove that food and natural remedies can assist in recovery—that Gibson quite literally capitalizes on. Now, Milla is out for revenge; never has anyone brought so much animosity to a Soul Cycle class.

Like the industry it skewers, the objective truth in Apple Cider Vinegar‘s story is beside the point. “Apple Cider Vinegar is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up, and the people who tore it down. Certain characters and events have been created or fictionalized,” Netflix said in a press release. Still, Belle Gibson is a real person who definitely lied about having cancer; no matter how much you dress it up, the vinegar will always taste bitter underneath.

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres February 6.