Apple TV's other online sex-work series is Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed Joining Margo's Got Money Troubles in Apple TV's camperson pantheon, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed stars Tatiana Maslany and premieres this May.

The sex lives of bored suburbanites are all the rage these days. But with DTF St. Louis coming to an end next week, what will our detached and horny middle-aged parents do to spice things up? Apple has an answer in the form of a promise: Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. Starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed presents itself as the inverse of Apple TV’s other online sex-work series, Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Rather than a quirky family mining the pangs of modernity for upbeat laughs, Apple positions Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed as a “darkly comedic thriller” about the conspiracy theory rabbit hole we all appear to be tumbling down. The series follows a newly divorced mom named Paula (Maslany), who, amid a custody battle and a midlife crisis, finds solace in an adorable camboy. However, after she thinks she witnesses a crime online, she gets trapped in a web of “blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.” Here’s the trailer: