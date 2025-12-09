Margo's Got Money Troubles but is lousy with stars, in first look at David E. Kelly's latest Elle Fanning leads a cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Nicole Kidman, Greg Kinnear, and Marcia Gay Harden in Margo’s Got Money Troubles, coming to Apple TV in April 2026.

Margo may have money problems, but she’s lousy with movie stars, at least according to our first look at the new Apple TV series from David E. Kelly, Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Returning to television following the cancellation of The Great, Elle Fanning (Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value) stars as Margo, the titular fiscally troubled young woman, as she tries to make ends meet, alongside a cast that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman, Marcia Gay Harden, and Greg Kinnear. Produced by A24 for Apple TV, Margo’s Got Money Troubles is Kelley’s follow-up to last summer’s hit mystery, Presumed Innocent, currently in production for season two. Margo takes on a slightly more comedic tone, following a young woman who has an affair with a professor, gets pregnant, and uses her estranged father’s (Offerman) pro-wrestling skills to make a killing on OnlyFans.

Here’s the synopsis:

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler, as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them.