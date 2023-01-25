We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The beloved, cardigan-wearing boyfriends Frog and Toad are getting their own show, and all suddenly seems okay in the world. Apple TV+ has revealed the show’s creation in an announcement on its upcoming family and children’s content slate.

In an official description, Apple TV+ writes, “Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common… but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique.”



The animated series adaptation will feature Nat Faxon as the voice of Frog, with Kevin Michael Richardson voicing Toad. Other members of the cast include Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, Yvette Nicole Brown, Margaret Cho, and Tom Kenny.

Frog and Toad made their debut in 1970, in the book Frog And Toad Are Friends, written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel. The two amphibious friends pass the day cheerily, partaking in outdoor activities such as kite flying or staying in a nd baking cookies. Most importantly, they’re together.

In the years since the books were first published, Frog and Toad’s supportive and caring relationship has lent itself to queer readings, with Lobel’s own coming-out story affirming this lens. Queer analysis aside, Frog and Toad share a wonderful connection built on a deep understanding and sense of care. Their stories are heartwarming and offer space to cherish the closer relationships one has.

Rob Hoegee will serve as the showrunner for Frog And Toad, with Lobel’s two children—Adrianne and Adam Lobel—executive producing the project. The Frog And Toad stories have never been worked into a regular series format, but in the 2000s inspired the Broadway musical, A Year With Frog And Toad.

Frog And Toad premieres on Apple TV+ on April 28.