One of Apple TV+’s best dramas—which is saying a lot in the year of Severance and Pachinko—is finally returning after a long hiatus. For All Mankind, the c ritically acclaimed alternate history sci-fi series, v entures beyond the moon in the first teaser for season three, which is set to premiere in June.

The show debuted along with the streaming platform in 2019. In its first season, NASA astronauts scramble to reach the moon after a Soviet cosmonaut becomes the first human to do so in 1969. The U.S. begins training women and minorities who were exclude d from the initial decades of space exploration. Season two, set in 1983, intensifies the war between the two nations as they succeed in setting up a moonbase. It leads to a full-blown, extremely thrilling fight on the lunar surface, culminating in one hell of a second-season finale. No spoilers here, but get ready for your heart to be crushed by duct tape.

As seen in the far-too-short teaser for season three (and as revealed in the last shot of that explosive finale), For All Mankind now moves to the ‘90s as the space race expands to Mars. Multiple countries are vying to conquer the Red Planet as the U.S. astronauts set foot on the surface. NASA head Ellen Wilson (Jodi Balfour) is heard with a rallying cry: “When united behind a common goal, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”

For All Mankind is created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert. The ensemble includes Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Wrenn Schmidt, Cynthy Wu, Shantel VanSanten, Sonya Walger, Casey Johnson, and Coral Peña. Edi Gathegi joins the cast as charismatic visionary, Dev Ayesa.

The 10-episode third season will begin on June 10 on Apple TV+, with a new episode dropping every Friday.