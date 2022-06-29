One of Apple TV+’s most star-studded and under-seen shows See, is returning for one last glimpse of the apocalypse it’s been trudging through for the last few years. But, this time, the snow has melted, and Momoa is out for blood, as is his wont.



SEE — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Haven’t heard of See? Or, more appropriately, haven’t seen See? You’re not alone. Despite having a massive star in Jason Mamoa, See continues to be a mystery on the streamer, a show that cannot manage to crack into the cultural conversation in any way.

Those following See know that this show chronicles a warrior in a post-apocalyptic landscape several generations after an epidemic wipes out most of humanity. However, the descendants of the two million survivors no longer have their sense of sight. Momoa plays a warrior and tribal leader charged with protecting two infants that can see. Ah, that’s why they call it See.



Last season, we saw Momoa go up against Dave Bautista in a classic battle of the big boys. But this season, Momoa has his work cut out for him: His enemies have invented bombs and trebuchets. Here’s a little description of the show’s final outing.

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

You’ll be able to see See for yourself (see what we did there?) on August 26 on Apple TV+.