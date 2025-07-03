Debbie Harry can't see Blondie continuing without Clem Burke Harry "would still like to do music," but can't see herself performing on stage as Blondie going forward.

It may be time for Blondie to hang up the phone. Reflecting on the band, which she formed over half a century ago with guitarist Chris Stein and eventually drummer Clem Burke, bassist Gary Valentine, and keyboard player Jimmy Destri, Debbie Harry told Vanity Fair that the thing she’s most proud of is “having worked with Chris and Clem for years—especially Chris (her former romantic partner), that’s extraordinary.”

Burke died of cancer in April. “Clem was not just a drummer, he was the heartbeat of Blondie,” Harry and Stein said of their old friend in a statement at the time. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.” Stein also hasn’t toured with the group since 2019 due to health issues.