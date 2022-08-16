Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for the upcoming Oprah-produced documentary, Sidney, showcasing icon Sidney Poiter’s illustrious life and career in film. The documentary features interviews from the late Poitier himself, as well as Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, Oprah, and more, who discuss Poitier’s legacy as an actor, filmmaker, and activist.

The trailer opens with Poitier’s humble upbringing in Cat Island, Bahamas, before traversing through his arrival to the U.S. via Miami, his early career as a young Black man in Hollywood and first confrontations with American racism, his eventual work in the Civil Rights Movement, and his later career as a filmmaker who sought more opportunities in Hollywood for people of color.

Poitier died in January of this year at the age of 94. He’s known for starring in films such as Lilies Of The Field, The Defiant Ones, In The Heat Of The Moment, and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner. In 1964, Poitier was the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, which the industry would not see again until Washington won his Oscar in 2001. As a leading man, he’s credited for not only redefining the roles offered to Black men and women in Hollywood, but for creating those roles himself.

Sidney — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Oscar-nominee Reginald Hudlin (Django Unchained, House Party) directs the documentary with Jesse James Miller (Punk, Women Who Rock, I Am Richard Pryor) attached as screenwriter. Executive producers for Sidney include Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier, and Barry Krost.

Sidney will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on September 23.