The power of an oversized hoodie cannot be understated. In the ranking tier of clothing items, a cozy, warm hoodie has the fleece-lined ability to be chosen first and foremost out of a lumped pile of laundry. R&B chanteuse Ari Lennox expresses those same pro-hoodie thoughts with a sultry twist in her new single “Hoodie,” paired with a freshly released music video.

Produced by her Dreamville peer Elite, “Hoodie” is the second single released by Lennox from her upcoming second album, age/sex/location. The singer announced on Twitter that her follow up to 2019's Shea Butter Baby had been finished, and was expected to release September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope. Last year, Lennox had teased the album through the LP’s first single “Pressure,” which went on to become her first No. 1 on the Billboard radio chart.

Ari Lennox - Hoodie (Official Music Video)

In the music video for “Hoodie,” Lennox croons through all the ways she wants to get into her beau’s hoodie (and under his clothes). “I’m try na get in that hoodie/Can I be in that hoodie,” refrains throughout the smooth chorus, while Lennox shines in a bedazzled hoodie-leotard.

Advertisement

Like with past songs, Lennox perfects the line between sexy and silly, singing lines like “Spread it like some queso,” as she dances in just a bikini and leather coat for the video’s love interest (played by rapper Isaiah Rashad). In the end, she gets that prized hoodie, but not before realizing that her man has been giving out the treasured bit of attire to dozens of other paramours.

After signing to J.Cole’s Dreamville Records, Lennox went on to release her critically acclaimed debut album Shea Butter Baby in 2019. Featuring songs like the title track “Shea Butter Baby” and “BMO,” the LP went on to be included in Complex and NPR’s Best Albums of 2019 lists, as well as earning a spot in The A.V. Club’s ballots for the best albums of 2019.