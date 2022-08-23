With September comes cooler weather, shorter days, the first of fall harvests, and a plethora of fresh albums to get excited about, including new works from Preoccupations, Santigold, Ari Lennox, The Midnight, Jockstrap, and Sudan Archives—all out on September 9.

The middle of the month sees the return of Rina Sawayama, No Age, Whitney, and Alex G. And September finishes up with new projects from L.A.’s alt-rock band Mamalarky, cutting-edge DJ Shygirl, punk pioneer Pixies, 2000s titan Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and indie rock mainstay Titus Andronicus. And, of course, there are plenty of other artists worth watching for this month. Just read on to find out who they are.