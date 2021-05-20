A great wave Twitter thirst occurred when the Army Of The Dead trailer dropped earlier this spring, and not because of the movie’s topless zombie hordes. Rather, it was because of a particularly swaggy clip of Tig Notaro perched atop a helicopter, smoking a cigar. The internet lapped up the 50-year-old’s sexy stance, and Notaro responded in kind, posting a picture of her reacting to the reactions while wearing her drugstore-purchased reading glasses. But what did the rest of Army Of The Dead’s female cast think of #HotTig? We put the question to Notaro herself, as well as Ana de la Reguera, Nora Arnezeder, and Ella Purnell. We also asked the quartet about their own preparedness for a zombie apocalypse, and whether they found the very idea of a zombie horse as terrifying as we do. All that and more in the clip above.

Army Of The Dead is in theaters now, and will hit Netflix Friday, May 21.