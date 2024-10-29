Exclusive: Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin's Handsome podcast finds a new home The podcast hosted by Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin joins the Headgum comedy podcast network.

Big ups to Tig Notaro (The Morning Show), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), and Mae Martin (Feel Good), whose Handsome podcast is moving over to Headgum, The A.V Club can exclusively announce. “We donned our 3-piece podcasting suits and launched Handsome a year ago with a very silly question about washing private parts,” the trio of comics say in a statement. “Since then our topics have ranged from the deeply heartfelt to the utterly nonsensical. Our handsome listeners keep asking for more, and we’re delighted to deliver. We’re thrilled to bring Handsome to Headgum and do even more for our audience.”

Headgum’s comedy podcast network launched in 2015, co-founded by CollegeHumor alums Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld (as well as Mary Michael). The network includes shows like Doughboys, Seek Treatment, and Dead Eyes, as well as shows from the likes of Adam Conover, Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer, Jake Johnson, David Cross, and Ego Nwodim. In addition to Handsome, Headgum also recently added Emmy winner Lamorne Morris’ The Lamorning After to its roster.

“The Handsome trio of Tig, Fortune and Mae is magical and unmatched in the comedy podcast world. We’re thrilled that the show is now joining us at Headgum as we look to grow the show further and support them in production, marketing and sales, partnerships, and more,” says Headgum VP of Content, Kaiti Moos. “We know that Headgum listeners are going to be all in on Handsome.”

Handsome has enjoyed success since launching in August 2023; their live show at Los Angeles’ Dynasty Typewriter was the venue’s bestselling live-stream ever. In each episode, the hosts answer questions from friends, which include celeb guests like Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, and more. Upcoming guests include Abby Wambach, Molly Shannon, Nelly Furtado, and Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. New episodes drop on Tuesdays and are available wherever you get your podcasts.