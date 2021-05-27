In Zack Snyder’s new Netflix movie Army Of The Dead, Omari Hardwick & Matthias Schweighöfer play unlikely buddies after they’re thrown together in a quest to crack a zombie-infested casino safe. Schweighöfer’s character isn’t even sure how to shoot a gun, while Hardwick’s character has already done his time killing hundreds if not thousands of zombies with what appears to be a souped up concrete saw. But screw their characters: Which member of the Army Of The Dead cast do Hardwick and Schweighöfer think could actually make the cut in the case of a real zombie apocalypse?

Hardwick’s answer, which is in the clip above, may actually surprise you. He’s going with late addition to the cast Tig Notaro (#HotTig), who he holds in the highest esteem for her inventiveness and cunning. After all, he muses, if she’s able to step so seamlessly into a major Hollywood motion picture, what can’t she do?

More on that plus Schweighöfer’s thoughts on zombie horses vs. zombie tigers can be found in the clip above.

Army Of The Dead is streaming now on Netflix.