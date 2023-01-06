We may earn a commission from links on this page.

At least 10 people were injured in Miami Thursday night during a shooting outside of a French Montana video shoot, Entertainment Weekly confirms. Authorities told Miami’s NBC 6 that the altercation moved to the exterior of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens— where the rapper was filming—after it started in a different location.

“Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue representatives shared in a statement via EW. “As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining six patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.”

The “level 1 mass casualty event,” which reportedly occurred around 8 P.M., remains under investigation by the Miami Gardens Police Department. No arrests have yet been made, but the MGPD encouraged anyone who “was in the area at the moment that this incident occurred” to contact authorities immediately. None of the victims involved have been identified.

Advertisement

The Licking, a DJ Khaled-owned restaurant group with locations in Chicago and across Florida, tells CNN in a statement that “our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act.”

“We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place,” the statement continues. “The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

The A.V. Club has reached out to French Montana’s representation for comment.