Whether fighting, feasting, or frolicking, there’s one thing people weren’t doing over Thanksgiving: going to see Strange World. Since its debut on November 23, the film has risen in the ranks to one of Pixar’s biggest flops ever and could stand to lose $100 million at the box office.



Strange World had a budget of anywhere between $130 million and $180 million, per IndieWire. Over its first five days—which included a three-day weekend often considered one of the year’s most profitable— the film brought in less than $19 million.

For perspective, the June premiere of Pixar’s Lightyear was widely considered a disappointment; that opening weekend brought in $50 million, more than double Strange World’s numbers. Strange World is also up against an accelerated move to streaming; with it expected to be available online by Christmas, the film’s overall domestic take could barely scratch $40 million.

Advertisement

Although Strange World presents the most overt crash-and-burn scenario of the weekend , it’s not alone in disappointment. Over the three-day weekend, general box-office numbers only hit $95 million— an abysmal plummet from the same weekend’ s 2019 and 2018 numbers ($181 million and $216 million, respectively).

The last time a Thanksgiving gross fa red so poorly for Hollywood was 1994, and movie ticket prices averaged $4.08. A weekend garnering under $100 million is rare in and of itself; in 2019, only four weekends wore the heavy crown.

Highlights among the wreckage of last weekend included (oh so unexpectedly!) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is well on its way to grossing $500 million domestically after bringing in $46 million during its third weekend in theaters. All in all, Wakanda Forever represented nearly half the weekend’s take.

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion also saw some big-screen success. In an uncharacteristic choice, Netflix hasn’t publicly released any grosses for the film as of yet, which will spend a week in theaters before hitting streaming. Deadline estimates that the film may have already grossed $15 million, with $9 million of that coming in over three days— an excellent number given the film’ s distribution in under 700 theaters. It more than tripled the profits of Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film The Fablemans, which courted a similar audience.

Advertisement

Here’s the full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2. Strange World

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

4. Devotion

5. The Menu

6. Black Adam

7. The Fablemans

8. Bones & All

9. Ticket To Paradise

10. The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2