Aubrey Plaza comments on the "unimaginable tragedy" of husband Jeff Baena’s death Jeff Baena, director of Life After Beth and co-writer of I Heart Huckabees died on Saturday.

Aubrey Plaza and the Baena family have released a brief statement on the death of her husband, Jeff Baena. Known for directing Spin Me Round and The Little Hours, as well as co-writing I Heart Huckabees, Baena died by suicide on Saturday, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena and Plaza met in 2011 and married in 2021 to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Plaza discussed the marriage ceremony on Ellen in 2021, telling DeGeneres they were married in their yard after finding OneHourMarriage.com.

Other friends and filmmakers also released statements of mourning for Baena. Earlier today, Mr. Comeback and Happy Endings star Adam Pally posted a tribute to Baena on Instagram.

“Jeff Baena was a sweet Jewish boy from Miami. He was a collaborator, a mentor, the scrappiest basketball player with the ugliest jump shot you ever say,” Pally wrote. “He was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were.”

“As a director Jeff strove for truth. Nothing could sound, look or feel inauthentic, and this is a direct representation of who Jeff was. Authentic. You never worried that Jeff wasn’t telling you the way it is. Cause Jeff’s virtue was telling you the way it was. My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in his orbit.”