According to Variety, Aubrey Plaza has signed on to star in Olga Dies Dreaming, a somewhat dark and serious-sounding drama pilot for Hulu about a Puerto Rican brother and sister living in Brooklyn who “[reckon] with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.” Plaza is playing the eponymous Olga, who may or may not die dreaming, with Variety saying she’s a perfectionist wedding planner “whose surface successes mask a darker interior.”

In case that’s not all dramatic enough, she also deals with imposter syndrome and the idea that “the important people she knows don’t see her as their equal,” as well as a desperate need to keep trying to do more thanks to a “nagging sense” that everything she has achieved is just an illusion. Heavy stuff! Olga Dies Dreaming is based on an upcoming novel by Xóchitl Gonzalez (who is also writing the pilot), with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (director of Me And Earl And The Dying Girl and the long-delayed The Current War) directing.

This pilot project is Plaza’s latest move back toward TV world after doing some movie work in stuff like the star-studded rom-com Happiest Season (playing sort of the breakout character, even though everyone else in the cast was also already famous) and the very good thriller Black Bear (which also involved Aubrey Plaza playing someone whose outward confidence is really a mask, like Olga Dies Dreaming seems to). She’s also also starring in FXX’s animated comedy Little Devil with Danny DeVito, where she plays the daughter of Satan. That one’s about her struggling to raise the antichrist (who is played by DeVito’s real daughter, Lucy DeVito), so it’s also probably going to be pretty dark and serious. (It’s a comedy, we’re just kidding.)

