Archer | Official Series Trailer | FX

The adult-animation staple is back for its 14th (!) season, somehow surviving and (occasionally) thriving after so many series shakeups. Are we excited? We’ll let William Hughes, who so beautifully put it as follows in his recap of the last episode, field that one: “Why is Archer, the show, somehow as blithely unkillable as Archer, the man, dodging kill shot after kill shot for a third of my entire life? (Christ.) The one thing I can figure, honestly, is that it all goes back to the one place where Archer has never slipped. Not once, in 13 years. Impeccable, from day one to day 4,745. And that, obviously, is the cast.” Which is all to say: Yes. Yes, we’re pretty excited. [Tim Lowery]