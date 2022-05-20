There’s no stopping Heartstopper. Netflix’s overnight hit has been renewed for not just one, but two additional seasons of heartwarming queer teen rom-com cuteness.

Alice Oseman, who adapted her own graphic novels for the streamer, said in a statement, “We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!”

The love story between Charlie (Joe Locke) and his rugby-playing crush Nick (Kit Connor) has certainly captured the hearts of millions, with the series spending three weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 rankings, per Deadline. The fandom is far-reaching, as the outlet reports that songs from the show have dominated Billboard’s Top TV Song chart and “weekly US sales for the book the series is based on have shot up 1700%.”

Advertisement

The series is also a bonafide critical success, currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. So while Netflix is notoriously stingy with their renewals, adding more Heartstopper to the roster was clearly a no-brainer.

“We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true,” executive producer Patrick Walters said in his own statement about the renewal. “I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

G/O Media may get a commission 46% off Toshiba 75-Inch 4K Smart TV Save $650

Aside from being massive and having 4K and UHD, it also comes Alexa built-in to allow for easier control, has low latency if you’re a gamer (and even if you’re not), and has a 480 Motion Rate Panel for smooth as butter movement too. Buy for $750 at Amazon Advertisement

The first season of Heartstopper was adapted from volumes 1 and 2 of the graphic novels. Two more volumes have been published, with a final entry due out in February 2023. Oseman will return as writer and creator for the upcoming seasons. She told Tudum, “I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship.”