He is the essence of evil; a physical embodiment of fear. Things around here have been quiet around here but he’s been watching, hiding in the shadows, waiting to return… to exact his revenge. Now, after years of silence, Michael Myers is back.



Advertisement

Well, not that Michael Myers, he’s been back for a minute. We’re talking about Mike Myers. A ccording to a teaser posted to General Motor’s Twitter account, he’s back as iconic evil medical school graduate, Dr. Evil in a new Super Bowl commercial.

It’s fitting that one of the world’s greatest supervillains would make his triumphant return and immediately get in bed with a major corporation. Maybe he realized that the best way to get those sharks with frickin’ laser beams attached to their heads is to get involved in a corporate takeover rather than a global takeover.



After all, even if it’s not 100% legal, surely General Motors can figure out a way around it and while it may not be as thrilling, white-collar crime can certainly bring in much more than one million dollars. Problem is, he’s still going to be surrounded by frickin’ idiots.



GM is probably just crossing their fingers that Myers has been on his best behavior unlike Bruce Springsteen whose big ad for the auto giant was the subject of controversy after it was revealed that the singer was charged with a D.W.I. three months before it aired at the big game.

Myers did resurrect the character back in 2014 for a Saturday Night Live cold open in which he addressed North Korea and the Sony Pictures kerfuffle over the James Franco, Seth Rogen comedy The Interview, expressing that they both “evil organizations a bad name.”

Dr. Evil will return—shorn scrotum and all—when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, February 13th.

