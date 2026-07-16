10 years later, Ava Duvernay is moving onto 14th A followup to the 2016 documentary 13th will debut on Netflix later this year.

In 2016, Ava DuVernay made waves with her acclaimed documentary 13th, which focused on the prison industrial complex in the United States and its roots in slavery, taking its title from the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Now, DuVernay is looking at a different amendment, one that has been increasingly under attack during the second Trump administration. The 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship, but, as a press release from Netflix says, “it has become a permanent argument.” In her new documentary, DuVernay conducted more than 50 expert interviews, speaking with members of congress—including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake—plus lawyers, historians, scholars, culture workers, and more to provoke “conversation with a question America still hasn’t settled: Who gets to belong?”