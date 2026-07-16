10 years later, Ava Duvernay is moving onto 14th

A followup to the 2016 documentary 13th will debut on Netflix later this year.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 16, 2026 | 12:13pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
Film News Ava DuVernay
10 years later, Ava Duvernay is moving onto 14th

In 2016, Ava DuVernay made waves with her acclaimed documentary 13th, which focused on the prison industrial complex in the United States and its roots in slavery, taking its title from the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Now, DuVernay is looking at a different amendment, one that has been increasingly under attack during the second Trump administration. The 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship, but, as a press release from Netflix says, “it has become a permanent argument.” In her new documentary, DuVernay conducted more than 50 expert interviews, speaking with members of congress—including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake—plus lawyers, historians, scholars, culture workers, and more to provoke “conversation with a question America still hasn’t settled: Who gets to belong?” 

“If 13th asked who gets caged, then 14th asks who gets counted,” says DuVernay. “This is not a film about the past tense of freedom. I’m not interested in asking you to look back. The film asks what kind of country is being written beneath our feet now… while we’re busy believing the stories we’ve all been told.”

14th is DuVernay’s first feature-length documentary since 13th premiered on Netflix a decade ago, though she’s directed A Wrinkle In Time and Origin since then. 14th will premiere on Netflix later this year; an exact date hasn’t yet been confirmed. 

 
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