There's no war in Ba Sing Se, but there is a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

The series returns to Netflix next month.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 21, 2026 | 10:41am
Image courtesy of Netflix
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There's no war in Ba Sing Se, but there is a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

For better or worse, the first season of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender wholly embraced its connection to the original animated series, pulling lines of dialogue or images directly from it. Based on the first trailer for the second season, which arrives this morning, that will continue. Even someone with passing knowledge of ATLA has heard “there’s no war in Ba Sing Se,” and that exact moment, framed in the way it would be either in the show or in a meme, is front and center here. 

In season two, reads a plot synopsis, “after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.” This season will also introduce Toph (Miyako), the Earthbender who comes to join the Aang Gaang. Season two has been a long time coming; Netflix confirmed it back in March 2024, along with the news that the series will end after its third season. Who knows whether that one will take as long to get, but in the meantime, season two of Avatar: The Last Airbender debuts on Netflix on June 25.

 
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