There's no war in Ba Sing Se, but there is a trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 The series returns to Netflix next month.

For better or worse, the first season of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender wholly embraced its connection to the original animated series, pulling lines of dialogue or images directly from it. Based on the first trailer for the second season, which arrives this morning, that will continue. Even someone with passing knowledge of ATLA has heard “there’s no war in Ba Sing Se,” and that exact moment, framed in the way it would be either in the show or in a meme, is front and center here.