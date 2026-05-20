Mike "failed Jeopardy! host" Richards named CEO of The Daily Wire Richards—whose tenure as Alex Trebek's replacement lasted for literally one day back in 2021—has just been promoted from being The Daily Wire's president to its CEO.

There’s an alternate universe somewhere where we never would have heard of former TV producer, and now recently inaugurated Daily Wire CEO, Mike Richards. It’s a universe where Richards would have continued being a (reportedly) somewhat obnoxious behind-the-scenes presence on beloved game shows like The Price Is Right, Let’s Make A Deal, and Wheel Of Fortune, a name scrolled past in the credits but never thought about by anybody who didn’t work with him directly. (Or listen to his podcast, which he pulled offline after listeners took umbrage with the ways he talked about women and minorities.) This is a reality where Richards did not take the opportunity, when asked to find a replacement for the late Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy!, to hold a multi-month and extremely public audition, only to then finish it by saying “Hey, actually, it’s going to be me“—a move that got a high-focus microscope placed on his past, leading him to get fired from the gig (and his producing job on the series) after less than a week.