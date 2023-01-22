Six weeks in on its box office run, we’re a little tired of talking about Avatar: The Way Of Water. It’s still the number one movie in American box offices, it made $20 million this weekend and has made just about $600 million to date, and the final totals from this weekend are officially going to push it past $2 billion worldwide (which may put it in the top 5 for all-time grosses, but that could take another week or two if not). That puts it in a club with the first Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War, which is damn impressive, and it’s pretty clear now that nobody should ever bet against James Cameron.

But there are some interesting stories elsewhere on the box office charts this weekend, though one is a bit of a disappointment: Mega-weirdo horror indie Skinamarink has dipped slightly from last week, where it surprisingly debuted at number 11 and somehow grossed over $1 million. It got a slightly wider release this weekend, making it easier to see, but ticket sales didn’t really follow—meaning we probably won’t get another surprise horror hit like Terrifier 2 out of it (that being said, the movie reportedly had a budget of $15,000, so nobody can say it’s not a success).

As for the actual top 10, the only new additions are Missing and anime tie-in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond. Interesting, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish pulled ahead of M3GAN, despite being in theaters for two weeks longer already and being available to rent at home. Pair that with Avatar’s success and you have more evidence that the theatrical experience is still important to a ton of people.

With the Oscar nominations coming on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if any of those films get a bump. Something has to compete with Avatar at some point, right? Anyway, here’s the full top 10 from Box Office Mojo.