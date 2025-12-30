Thor preps for Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel's latest teaser Please, father, heed his words: Chris Hemsworth is returning to the MCU for another climactic battle with the forces of evil

Marvel is pulling out all the stops for its upcoming Avengers: Doomsday extravaganza. After a series of post-Endgame disappointments, Marvel hit the emergency button and brought the similarly beleaguered Russo brothers back into the fold, as well as Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the series as Doctor Doom. (We’re reasonably certain that Tony Stark will return by the time we get to the Doomsday sequel, 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.) Among the many wayward sons making their less-than-triumphant reemergence in the shaky cinematic universe is Chris Hemsworth, who was announced as part of Marvel’s gripping six-hour livestream of chair reveals. Now, much like his fellow Chris, Hemsworth makes his return to the MCU officially in the latest teaser for Doomsday, which sees the Norse god lost in the woods and asking daddy for help. The parental themes match those found in the Steve Rogers-centric teaser from earlier in the month, but instead of holding his baby in his arms, Thor asks his father, Odin, for the safe return of his daughter, Love (played by Hemsworth’s daughter India in Thor: Love And Thunder). Forget about work-life balance. Not even Avengers can have it all.