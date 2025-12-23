Marvel confirms Chris Evans' return for Avengers: Doomsday in high-definition

The cat is out of the bag yet again. After trailers playing in theaters last week seemed to confirm that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers will return in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel finally released the footage to those of us who haven’t bought a ticket for Avatar: Fire And Ash yet. The clip also confirms that the film will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Otherwise, the clip doesn’t reveal too much. Steve pulls up to a country home aboard his bike, Triumph. Inside, he holds and gazes lovingly at an infant. Is this his infant? Perhaps, or perhaps Steve has picked up a couple of babysitting gigs now that he’s no longer Captain America. We will find out more in a year!

Evans’ return for Doomsday—which kicked off its hype cycle at San Diego Comic Con in 2024 by confirming another major Avengers actor would return—has been speculated for a while. Deadline reported last December that Evans would return not as Captain America but as Steve Rogers. “Yeah, no—happily retired!” Evans told Esquire the following month, lamenting that “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.” In June, Evans, who at the time was promoting Materialists with Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal, told ScreenRant, “It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible.” How sad could it have been, really?