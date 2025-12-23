Marvel confirms Chris Evans' return for Avengers: Doomsday in high-definition
After a week of grainy cellphone footage, the real Doomsday teaser with Steve Rogers is online.Screenshot: Marvel/YouTube
The cat is out of the bag yet again. After trailers playing in theaters last week seemed to confirm that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers will return in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel finally released the footage to those of us who haven’t bought a ticket for Avatar: Fire And Ash yet. The clip also confirms that the film will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.