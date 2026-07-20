The Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes assemble again in Avengers: Doomsday trailer

All your MCU favorites and, most importantly, the X-Men, unite to fight Doctor Doom.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  July 20, 2026 | 9:43am
Photo: Marvel Studios
Film News Avengers: Doomsday
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes assemble again in Avengers: Doomsday trailer

If you’ve ever wanted to see Mystique transform into Yelena Belova, or watch Shang-Chi fight with Gambit, or see The Thing shake hands with M’Baku, then, well, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will leave an impression. After its debut at CinemaCon earlier this year, the first footage from the upcoming film has finally been released to the public, and yes, it features a hodgepodge of superheroes assembling to battle the next Big Bad: Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. 

The trailer promises a lot of fun pairings, something that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has pulled off before in previous Avengers movies. Doomsday acts as a culmination of the past seven years post-Endgame, bringing together protagonists from The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Shang-Chi, and even Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Gambit (Channing Tatum). 

There’s also a weighty reunion between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America (Chris Evans)—although curious fans still want to know when the latter will meet up with his BFF, Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Among other returning faces are Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), Black Panther‘s Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). 

Crucially, Doomsday also brings the characters from the 2000s X-Men movies into the fold. It means mutants like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Beast (Kelsey Grammar)—who’ve already appeared in former MCU films—as well as Magneto (Ian McKellen), Cyclops (James Marsden), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) team up with the rest. Of course, this entire crew is battling Victor von Doom (RDJ), who threatens to wreak havoc across the multiverse.

Avengers: Doomsday is co-written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Joe and Anthony Russo return to direct after Endgame. Doomsday releases on December 18. A sequel, titled Secret Wars, is set to arrive in 2027.

Watch the full trailer below: 

 
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