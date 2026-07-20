The Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes assemble again in Avengers: Doomsday trailer All your MCU favorites and, most importantly, the X-Men, unite to fight Doctor Doom.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Mystique transform into Yelena Belova, or watch Shang-Chi fight with Gambit, or see The Thing shake hands with M’Baku, then, well, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will leave an impression. After its debut at CinemaCon earlier this year, the first footage from the upcoming film has finally been released to the public, and yes, it features a hodgepodge of superheroes assembling to battle the next Big Bad: Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

The trailer promises a lot of fun pairings, something that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has pulled off before in previous Avengers movies. Doomsday acts as a culmination of the past seven years post-Endgame, bringing together protagonists from The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Shang-Chi, and even Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Gambit (Channing Tatum).