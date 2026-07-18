Jim Parsons says being Sheldon made him just as miserable as the rest of us
Parsons blamed his own obsessive traits for making him "miserable" while filming The Big Bang Theory, saying "I wouldn’t do that again for any amount of money."From left to right: Wax Jim Parsons and Flesh Jim Parsons. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Although Jim Parsons has worked extensively since The Big Bang Theory went off the air back in 2019, few of those performances have been in television—with the reformed Sheldon having spent most of the intervening years in the theater, most recently in the Broadway production of musical parody Titanique. Now, Parsons has (per People) opened up about his time on the TV show that made him an award-winning millionaire several dozen times over, expressing that the burden of Being Sheldon Cooper was actually pretty awful, and that, “I wouldn’t do that again for any amount of money.”
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