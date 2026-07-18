Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan hates Uggs, still doesn't like chairs

"I think they just symbolize leisure in a way he's not comfortable with," Damon said of his Odyssey director's aversion to the footwear.

By William Hughes  |  July 18, 2026 | 7:33pm
Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, and Anne Hathaway, Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
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Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan hates Uggs, still doesn't like chairs

Back in 2020, a minor controversy broke out over the state of Christopher Nolan’s sets, after Anne Hathaway—then two films into a collaboration that’s now stretched into three, courtesy of The Odysseynoted in a Variety conversation with fellow Nolan alum Hugh Jackman that the director didn’t like chairs. “Chris also doesn’t allow chairs,” an admiring Hathaway said at the time, after noting Nolan bans cellphones from his sets. “I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.” Hathaway’s comments kicked off enough of a little social media firestorm—as a lot of people piped up to note that sitting down at work is a pretty obvious accessibility, health, and comfort issue, while others found photo proof from Nolan’s sets that this whole thing was mostly aimed at folks like producers and stars, and not below-the-line crew—that Nolan’s reps had to put out a statement clarifying that Hathaway only meant “directors chairs clustered around the video monitor,” and that “Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”

They may now be gearing up to do so again—while also sending Matt Damon a note to please maybe check with Hathaway before saying stuff like this—because the actor has just become the latest to spread Nolan’s allegedly sitting-free gospel. Damon was filming an episode of YouTube series Royal Court with Hathaway this week when the pair were asked about the “commandments” of a Christopher Nolan set, and Damon was quick to chime in: “Thou shall not sit down,” the modern Odysseus cheerfully asserts. “There are no chairs on set.” (Hathaway, notably, keeps her firmly mouth shut when this topic comes up.)

Other commandments were of the more expected variety, including a requirement to work hard, and Hathaway noting that while food is readily available, “Lunch shall not linger.” Amusingly, she also noted that “Thou shall not wear Uggs,” which got a laugh from Damon. “He hates Uggs!” Damon said of Nolan. “I think they just symbolize leisure in a way he’s not comfortable with.” Meanwhile, Nolan himself has said that making The Odyssey pushed him to “the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina”; we can only hope some mad genius will someday invent a device that might allow the director to preserve some of that precious stamina, possibly by taking some of his body’s weight off of his legs.

 
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