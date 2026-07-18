Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan hates Uggs, still doesn't like chairs "I think they just symbolize leisure in a way he's not comfortable with," Damon said of his Odyssey director's aversion to the footwear.

Back in 2020, a minor controversy broke out over the state of Christopher Nolan’s sets, after Anne Hathaway—then two films into a collaboration that’s now stretched into three, courtesy of The Odyssey—noted in a Variety conversation with fellow Nolan alum Hugh Jackman that the director didn’t like chairs. “Chris also doesn’t allow chairs,” an admiring Hathaway said at the time, after noting Nolan bans cellphones from his sets. “I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.” Hathaway’s comments kicked off enough of a little social media firestorm—as a lot of people piped up to note that sitting down at work is a pretty obvious accessibility, health, and comfort issue, while others found photo proof from Nolan’s sets that this whole thing was mostly aimed at folks like producers and stars, and not below-the-line crew—that Nolan’s reps had to put out a statement clarifying that Hathaway only meant “directors chairs clustered around the video monitor,” and that “Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”