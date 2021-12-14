Avril Lavigne has soundtracked many movies (“I’m With You” and “Happy Ending,” in particular, got plenty of mileage from those early 2000s flicks), but now she wants to make a movie of her own based on one of her biggest hits. While appearing on the iHeartRadio podcast She Is The Voice, the musician talked about her plans to make a feature film about “Sk8er Boi.”



“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play [”Sk8er Boi”] on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level,” she said.

But that’s the only thing she shared about her plans for the movie so far. Right now, it’s still unclear whether she’s the one writing the script or if she’ll merely be a producer. And if you’re wondering what the movie will be about, well, he was a boy, she was a girl, can we make it any more obvious?

In case you needed more insight into the failed romance between the punk and the girl who did ballet, Lavigne also broke down those iconic lyrics on the podcast episode.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations,” she explained. What more can she say?



With all the Y2K nostalgia amongst Gen-Z, it makes sense to cash in on a teen movie, but would the sk8er boi really be rockin’ up MTV these days? Probably not, but then again, “rockin’ up TikTok” doesn’t have the same ring to it.