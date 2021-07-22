On the surface, things look about the same for Nora Lum in the second season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: She’s still a hot mess who’s consistently running late to work, and living with her dad, grandmother, and cousin. However, the trailer for the second season shows that Nora’s headed for more train wrecks and unexpected news.



She’s picked up a new job at a CBD store, her father is getting serious with his girlfriend Brenda (Jennifer Esposito), and Daniel (Jaboukie Young-White) may be looking to get serious with her, to Nora’s shock and awe. Whether it’s the weed or life, Comedy Central says this season is going to “hit different” for Nora.

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) returns as the fictionalized version of herself in the Comedy Central series based on her upbringing in Queens. BD Wong (Jurassic Park) and Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is The New Black) play Nora’s father, Wally, and grandmother, who not only support her and love her, but give a hard time when she needs it. Despite their complicated relationship, it looks like this season, Nora from Queens will be taking a trip far away from her familiar borough to Los Angeles as her cousin Edmund, played by Bowen Yang, takes on a career in acting.

Comedian Margaret Cho will make a guest appearance in season two, as well as possibly the cutest guest star ever, Alan Kim from Minari. Additional guests include Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherine Curtin , Nancy Eng, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, and Stephanie Hsu . Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan “ Dumbfoundead” Park, Wai Ching Ho, Bea Soong, Nancy Eng, Liang Ying He, and Fay Ann Lee will reprise their roles from season one.

Nora From Queens premieres on Comedy Central on August 18.