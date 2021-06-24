Simu Liu witnesses the power of The Ten Rings in the new Shang-Chi trailer

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photo : Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was a lot of fun, maybe even surprisingly fun, considering it’s been a while since we had a new Marvel movie about a new character. It had Simu Liu doing cool action stuff in a bus, it had Awkwafina making funny comments, and there was a mysterious evil villain in a mask, all of which were fun (and much more fun than, say, Netflix’s Iron Fist ever was). Now, Marvel has released a new Shang-Chi trailer that features scaffolding fights, mythical beasts, not enough of Ronny Chieng’s sick MCU hairdo, and Liu’s character coming to terms with his family legacy. It’s the sort of “you can’t run from your past” scenario that is both verbalized by Tony Leung in the role of Wenwu/the Mandarin, and footage of Liu attempting to run, flip, and swim his way away from Shang-Chi’s connection to the Ten Rings organization.

The new trailer also affords a better look at Michelle Yeoh as Jian Nan, manipulating the elements to whip some CGI foliage around and offer the supportive counterpoint to Leung’s villainous voiceover, expressing sentiments that will probably go down smoothly with the turbo-charged summer blockbuster coming to theaters this weekend: “You are a product of all who came before you. The legacy of your family. You are your mother. And whether you like it or not, you are also your father.” ( In case it isn’t clear from all of the flashbacks and the evidently complicated feelings they have for one another, Jian Nan is that mother and Wenwu is that father.)

The movie, which was directed by Destin Cretton, will be in theaters—and only in theaters!—on September 3. You won’t be able to watch it on Disney+, no matter how much extra money you pay on top of your existing subscription fee.