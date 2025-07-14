Baby Reindeer cut an eighth episode to spend more time with Martha
Richard Gadd's Netflix limited series scrapped an episode that would have followed Donny on a golf outing with his dad.Image courtesy of Netflix
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, spending more time together has the opportunity to increase discord. This sounds like something Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd learned when he was crafting his Emmy-winning Netflix limited series. In a conversation at the Future Vision television conference in Melbourne, Gadd explained how he was given a note to give the audience a break from Martha, the fictionalized stalker following Gadd stand-in Donny Dunn.